Health

CP Women’s Open cancelled for 2020; Shaughnessy still to host in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
PGA winner Nick Taylor back home with a return to his golf roots
Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor teeing it up on the Vancouver Golf Tour, as he tries to find his game following a couple months off from the PGA Tour. Jay Janower reports.

The 2020 CP Women’s Open has been cancelled.

The Canadian women’s professional golf championship was scheduled for the first week of September at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club.

Organizers had hoped that the tournament would be able to go ahead as planned, but travel and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible.

Shaughnessy and the city of Vancouver will instead host the event in 2021.

Read more: Golf: Canada’s Mackenzie Tour announces cancellation of remaining 2020 schedule

Golf Canada had already cancelled all of its national championships.

The RBC Canadian Open, Canada’s men’s professional championship, was cancelled in mid-April.

More to come.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
