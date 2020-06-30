CP Women’s Open cancelled for 2020; Shaughnessy still to host in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The 2020 CP Women’s Open has been cancelled.

The Canadian women’s professional golf championship was scheduled for the first week of September at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club.

Organizers had hoped that the tournament would be able to go ahead as planned, but travel and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Shaughnessy and the city of Vancouver will instead host the event in 2021.

Golf Canada had already cancelled all of its national championships.

The RBC Canadian Open, Canada’s men’s professional championship, was cancelled in mid-April.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.