Crime

Peterborough power-assisted bicycle rider charged with impaired operation of a vehicle

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 12:27 pm
Police say at 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped a power-assisted bicycle in the area of Monaghan and Sherbrooke streets after it drove through a red light. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after a traffic stop in the city Monday.

Police say at 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped a power-assisted bicycle in the area of Monaghan and Sherbrooke streets after it drove through a red light.

While speaking with the driver of the bike, police say the officer noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

The driver was arrested after failing a roadside test.

Read more: Peterborough police lay several impaired driving charges

Once transported to the police station, police say the driver refused to provide a breath sample.

Michael Gorton Scheib, 56, of McDonnel Street was charged with for operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Scheib is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

