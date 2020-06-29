Lethbridge Police Commission appoints new chief of Lethbridge Police Service

After an extensive, national search that lasted more than six months, Lethbridge’s newest chief of police has been named.

Shahin Mehdizadeh was unanimously chosen by the Lethbridge Police Commission — in a decision that was ratified by city council on Monday — and will officially assume the role of chief of police on Aug. 31, 2020.

Mehdizadeh is currently serving as the RCMP Chief Superintendent for the Central Alberta District, and is responsible for 24 detachments.

“It took a while — it was delayed with COVID-19,” said Lethbridge Police Commission Chair Simon Griffiths.

“We would have liked to have done it sooner rather than later because these protracted processes cause angst, but we are pleased today with council’s adopting and ratifying of his position.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Former chief Rob Davis resigned from the Lethbridge Police Service in July of 2019, and the position was passed on to then-Deputy Chief Scott Woods. Woods was named the Interim Chief of Police in October.

Woods will return to his former role as the deputy chief. Griffiths said he wasn’t allowed to disclose whether Woods had been a candidate for the permanent position.

“What I will say about Interim Chief Woods [is that] he did an exemplary job,” Griffiths said. “It’s a difficult job, it’s a challenging job, [and] throw into the mix that Chief Woods had to deal with a global pandemic, the commission couldn’t be happier with the job that he did.”

“It was important that we got the right person… and if that person had been an internal or an external candidate, that’s the person we wanted. We wanted the best candidate for the job, and we believe we have that.” Tweet This

Mehdizadeh will join the LPS with more than 30 years of policing experience with the RCMP, across four provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

In his current role, Mehdizadeh has full oversight of financial, administrative, and human resources operations with a $150 million budget, more than 1,000 sworn officers, and more than 200 civilian staff.