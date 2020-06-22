Lethbridge Police Service announces virtual police run for Special Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

For the eighth year, the Lethbridge Police Service and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) will be hosting the Annual Lethbridge Police Run in support of Alberta Special Olympics.

Typically a one-day event with hundreds of runners racing together through Lethbridge’s coulees, the fundraiser has pivoted to allow for safe and distanced participation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means the event has the potential to reach outside city limits.

“We are encouraging people from around the world to partake,” said Const. Kara Hagen.

Participants will choose to run five, 10 kilometres or a half marathon anytime between Oct. 1-9 in their own chosen location, or on a treadmill. Registration is now open online, with special pricing for younger kids who want to race.

The cost for participants aged 12 and older is $50 for the half marathon and $40 for the 10- and and five-kilometre runs.

For kids aged six to 11, it’s $20 for the 10- and five-kilometre runs, and $10 for toddlers up to age five for the 5K.

Each year for the last three years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for Special Olympics athletes.

“We had a very successful first year, and ever since then the numbers just increased,” said Hagen.

Runners are encouraged to register before Aug. 15 to receive a commemorative LPS Run T-shirt, a finisher’s medal and their own personal bib number.

“Depending on how successful we are with the virtual run this year, I think it would be amazing to do a virtual run mixed with our run next year,” added Hagen.

Donations can be made without running, and all proceeds raised will go toward supporting more than 3,300 Alberta Special Olympic athletes.