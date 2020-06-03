Menu

Crime

Lethbridge police investigating sudden death at supervised consumption site

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 7:39 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 7:40 pm
Outside of Lethbridge's supervised consumption site.
Outside of Lethbridge's supervised consumption site. Global News File

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the city’s supervised consumption site early Wednesday afternoon.

According to an LPS release, police were called to the facility at around 12:30 p.m. to assist EMS with a medical emergency in the parking lot along the 1000 block of 1 Avenue South.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police investigate hit and run that killed Lethbridge man

When officers arrived they were informed that a 33-year-old woman had been pronounced dead.

Photos from onlookers appeared to show a body under a tarp.

LPS said the Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted and the woman’s body will be sent to Calgary for an autopsy.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police chief calls death of George Floyd a ‘sobering reminder’

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the woman has not been released and police say no further information will be given until the autopsy has been completed.

