Lethbridge police investigating sudden death at supervised consumption site

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the city’s supervised consumption site early Wednesday afternoon.
According to an LPS release, police were called to the facility at around 12:30 p.m. to assist EMS with a medical emergency in the parking lot along the 1000 block of 1 Avenue South.
When officers arrived they were informed that a 33-year-old woman had been pronounced dead.
Photos from onlookers appeared to show a body under a tarp.
LPS said the Medical Examiner’s Office has been contacted and the woman’s body will be sent to Calgary for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the woman has not been released and police say no further information will be given until the autopsy has been completed.
