Saskatoon city councillor Ann Iwanchuk not seeking re-election

Saskatoon city councillor Ann Iwanchuk is not seeking re-election.

She made the announcement during Monday’s city council meeting, saying circumstances in recent months caused her to reevaluate what she wants to do in the coming years.

“I have long been interested in furthering my education and I have decided to work towards that goal. And who knows? I might even get a law degree out of it,” she said.

She said she wouldn’t be able to attend school and maintain her professional, public and personal responsibilities and decided it is a good time to step down.

Mayor Charlie Clark thanked Iwanchuk for her nine years of service and said he appreciated all she’s done to build a stronger city.

Iwanchuck was first elected to represent Ward 3, in the west end of the city, in 2011 and also works as a negotiator with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

