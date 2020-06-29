9 people rescued after boat sinks to bottom of Lake Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

Nine people were rescued from Lake Simcoe after the boat they were on sank to the bottom of the water on Sunday evening, South Simcoe police say.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of people who were overboard and in distress.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say a civilian vessel was trying to pull a person from the water and that several other people were trying to swim toward the boat.

Police say they immediately started to pull people one by one out of the water. A total of nine people ranging in age from 20 to 45 were rescued, police add.

The group of nine had been in the lake for over an hour, officers say. They were sent to shore, where they were checked out and released by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the owner of the sunken boat had launched his 25-foot bow-rider at the Barrie Marina several hours earlier.

While on the lake, the man encountered trouble with the engine and discovered that his boat was filling with water, according to officers.

Police say the man directed his eight passengers to put on a life-jacket, and within moments, the boat sank to the bottom of the lake.

The man called 911 on his cellphone but was having trouble explaining his specific location, police say.

0:35 Boating accident on Rice Lake, one man unaccounted for Boating accident on Rice Lake, one man unaccounted for