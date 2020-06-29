Man charged in ‘historical’ Innisfil, Ont., domestic abuse case, police say

South Simcoe police officers say they charged a 35-year-old man in a “historical” domestic abuse case on Friday.
According to police, the investigation began in March when a woman came forward to report several incidents of abuse that happened between 2011 to 2016 while she lived in Innisfil, Ont.
The 35-year-old man from Kirkfield, Ont., was charged with multiple counts of assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
He was released with a future court date.
