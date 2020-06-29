Menu

Bicyclist charged after allegedly riding on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Northumberland OPP have charged a cyclist after he allegedly travelled on Highway 401.
Northumberland OPP have charged a cyclist after he allegedly travelled on Highway 401.

A cyclist from Oakville, Ont., was charged on Monday morning after allegedly riding on Highway 401 near Port Hope.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 10:20 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a bicyclist riding in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Wesleyville Road.

Read more: Coronavirus — Downtown Peterborough adding more pedestrian, cycling spaces, reducing lanes

OPP say the 21-year-old cyclist was escorted off the highway. He was subsequently charged under the Highway Traffic Act with riding a bicycle on a controlled-access highway.

No name was released.

OPP advise all cyclists to ensure they know the rules of the road and safety by visiting the provincial Ministry of Transportation’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
