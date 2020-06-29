Bicyclist charged after allegedly riding on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist from Oakville, Ont., was charged on Monday morning after allegedly riding on Highway 401 near Port Hope.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 10:20 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a bicyclist riding in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Wesleyville Road.

OPP say the 21-year-old cyclist was escorted off the highway. He was subsequently charged under the Highway Traffic Act with riding a bicycle on a controlled-access highway.

No name was released.

OPP advise all cyclists to ensure they know the rules of the road and safety by visiting the provincial Ministry of Transportation’s website.

