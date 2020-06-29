Supports for Saskatchewan youth transitioning out of care extended 6 months

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan youth in care now have the option to extend supports and services for the remainder of 2020 as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The provincial government announced on Monday that support services for those who would normally be transitioning to independence have been extended once again.

The original extension was set to end on June 30 but has been pushed up to Jan. 5, 2021.

This extension will increase the number of youth who will be eligible for extended supports from 44 to almost 180, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

Provincial government officials said several youth in care networks have continued to call on child welfare leaders across Canada to ensure delays are not lifted at this time.

“We are pleased the Ministry of Social Services is extending the moratorium on youth ageing out of care until Jan. 5, 2021,” Richard Rothenburger, provincial outreach co-ordinator of Saskatchewan Youth in Care and Custody Network, said in a press release.

“We look forward to continued work with the Ministry of Social Services to ensure the health and well-being of youth in care during and after this pandemic.”

The anticipated cost to extend services up to Jan. 5, 2021, is roughly $1.5 million, according to the provincial government.

