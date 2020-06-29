Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Supports for Saskatchewan youth transitioning out of care extended 6 months

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 4:06 pm
Any youth who ages out of care during the novel coronavirus pandemic will have more time to plan their transition to independence, according to the Saskatchewan government.
File / Global News

Saskatchewan youth in care now have the option to extend supports and services for the remainder of 2020 as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The provincial government announced on Monday that support services for those who would normally be transitioning to independence have been extended once again.

The original extension was set to end on June 30 but has been pushed up to Jan. 5, 2021.

This extension will increase the number of youth who will be eligible for extended supports from 44 to almost 180, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

Provincial government officials said several youth in care networks have continued to call on child welfare leaders across Canada to ensure delays are not lifted at this time.

“We are pleased the Ministry of Social Services is extending the moratorium on youth ageing out of care until Jan. 5, 2021,” Richard Rothenburger, provincial outreach co-ordinator of Saskatchewan Youth in Care and Custody Network, said in a press release.

“We look forward to continued work with the Ministry of Social Services to ensure the health and well-being of youth in care during and after this pandemic.”

The anticipated cost to extend services up to Jan. 5, 2021, is roughly $1.5 million, according to the provincial government.

FSIN, Sask. NDP slam province’s child welfare approach, call for systemic change
FSIN, Sask. NDP slam province’s child welfare approach, call for systemic change

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusGovernment of SaskatchewanSocial ServicesSask Ministry of Social Servicesyouth in careSask Youth in Care and Custody NetworkSocial Services Pandemic Plan
