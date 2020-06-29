Calgary police release graphic photos of toddler injured in southeast hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Calgary police have released photos showing the severe injuries a toddler received in a hit-and-run collision in the city’s southeast last week as they continue their search for the driver responsible.

The crash happened in the 0-100 block of Deerfield Villas Southeast at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

Police said the victim, a young girl named Kaylie, was crossing a green space and walking toward her home when she was hit, causing serious head injuries.

Originally, police had said the victim was 17 months old, but clarified on Monday she is three years old.

Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run collision that sent a toddler to hospital in Deer Run on Monday, June 22. Global News

Police said previously the toddler was outside playing with her 17-year-old sister at the time of the crash.

On Monday, with the permission of the young girl’s parents, Calgary police released graphic photos showing the injuries the child suffered.

Calgary police say three-year-old Kaylie was severely injured in a hit-and-run collision in the 0-100 block of Deerfield Villas Southeast on Monday, June 22, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

Investigators describe the driver, who didn’t remain at the scene, as being bald or with a closely-shaved head. They say he was in a small, green or black SUV-type vehicle.

In a Monday news conference, Sgt. Colin Foster said Kaylie sustained a broken foot and a broken orbital bone.

Police are hoping area residents might have video that could help their investigation.

“We’re looking for video from any residences in the area,” Foster said. “We’ve already done a CCTV survey of commercial properties in the area.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s traffic reconstruction unit at 403-428-4000 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.