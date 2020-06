Send this page to someone via email

A toddler was seriously injured in a hit and run in southeast Calgary on Monday morning.

Alberta EMS said paramedics were called to the community of Deer Run at about 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the child was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run collision that sent a toddler to hospital in Deer Run on Monday, June 22. Gil Tucker/Global News

Police said there was no indication an adult or parent was hit by the vehicle.

More to come.