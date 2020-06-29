Arrival of Eastern Canada’s largest ship-to-shore crane marks final stages of PSA Halifax expansion

Send this page to someone via email

Early-morning risers in Halifax were treated to the sight of a vessel laden with multiple cranes making its way through Halifax Harbour on Monday.

The container ship, Zhen Hua 29, is delivering multiple cranes but only one is meant for Halifax.

The newest Super Post-Panamax (SPPX) crane was ordered as part of the expansion of PSA Halifax in February 2019, when the location was known as Halterm.

The delivery of the crane marks one of the final stages in the expansion, Lane Ferguson, a spokesperson for the Port of Halifax told Global News on Monday.

Vessel carrying new PSA Halifax crane now alongside. #PortCityHfx pic.twitter.com/mzhEEnOjy1 — Port of Halifax (@portofhalifax) June 29, 2020

The existing pier at PSA Halifax has already been extended to 135 metres long and 65 metres wide.

It’s believed the expansion will result in reduced truck traffic in the city’s south end.

The new crane will be the fifth SPPX crane at PSA Halifax and will allow the terminal to service two mega container vessels simultaneously.

PSA Halifax is the only container terminal in Eastern Canada that can service mega container vessels, the largest ships crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Asia.

The newest crane is larger than the four pre-existing SPPX cranes at PSA Halifax, which can span across 22 containers.

A specialized piece of equipment, the new crane will be able to span across 24 containers, making it the largest ship-to-shore crane in Eastern Canada.

The Zhen Hua 29 vessel began its journey on April 24, departing from Shanghai, China.