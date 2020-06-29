Amazon warehouse on Boundary Road evacuated due to carbon monoxide: Ottawa Fire Services

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) say staff at Amazon’s distribution facility on Boundary Road were asked to vacate the warehouse on Monday morning amid concerns over a carbon monoxide “incident.”

OFS tweeted at 7:40 a.m. that everyone inside the one-million-square-foot warehouse was safely evacuated.

Amazon’s local warehouse, which came online in 2019, has capacity for 600 employees.

Hazmat technicians went inside the building after it was cleared out to uncover the source of the carbon monoxide.

