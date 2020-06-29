Menu

Health

Amazon warehouse on Boundary Road evacuated due to carbon monoxide: Ottawa Fire Services

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 10:10 am
Ottawa's Amazon warehouse on Boundary Road was evacuated Monday morning over carbon monoxide concerns.
Ottawa's Amazon warehouse on Boundary Road was evacuated Monday morning over carbon monoxide concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) say staff at Amazon’s distribution facility on Boundary Road were asked to vacate the warehouse on Monday morning amid concerns over a carbon monoxide “incident.”

OFS tweeted at 7:40 a.m. that everyone inside the one-million-square-foot warehouse was safely evacuated.

Amazon’s local warehouse, which came online in 2019, has capacity for 600 employees.

Hazmat technicians went inside the building after it was cleared out to uncover the source of the carbon monoxide.

The importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector
Story continues below advertisement
