Police in Hagersville investigating alleged assault with baseball bat

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say they are investigating an alleged assault with a baseball bat that took place early Saturday morning.

Investigators say officers and paramedics were called out to a location on Main Street North in Hagersville, Ont., around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, where they reportedly encountered a woman with serious injuries.

The woman was transported to hospital and required surgery, according to police.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and possibly two outstanding male suspects, who they say may have been striking parking signs with a baseball bat or similar type of object.

Police say they have no further details.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 1-888-310-1122 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.