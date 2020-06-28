Flood watch and tornado warning issued for regions in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Amid a heat warning across southern and east-central Manitoba, a tornado warning and flood watch have been added to the list.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for both the R.M. of Minto-Odanah including Minnedosa and Moore Park as well as the R.M. of Oakview including Oak River and Rapid City.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible for those areas.

According to Environment Canada, a doppler radar continues to indicate very strong rotation on a thunderstorm near Rapid City moving northeast at 40 km/h.

Residents are being told to take cover immediately if threatening weather such as a roaring sound, funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, or flying debris.

Suggested areas to take shelter are indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. It’s also suggested to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if possible.

If you’re outside during a possible tornado and unable to take cover, Environment Canada suggests laying in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is issuing a flood watch and high water advisory for the southwestern, western and central regions of Manitoba.

Over the next three to four days, a weather system may release 75 to 100 millimetres of rain in these areas.

Areas in the southwest of Manitoba, including Virden and Brandon, could see up to 175 millimetres.

There’s also a potential for overland flooding of low-lying areas and small streams and creeks due to the rain, but most major rivers, including the Assiniboine and Souris rivers, are expected to remain within their banks at most locations.

Property owners are being advised to take precautions as water levels could rise in short time periods.

For more information, you can contact Manitoba Government Inquiry at 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.