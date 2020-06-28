What to do in London, Ont., on Canada Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Canada Day won’t be the same for Londoners due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there are still some fun activities for families to enjoy as Canada turns 153 years old.

What to do in London:

Watch an iconic film – Hyland Cinema at 240 Wharncliffe Road South is launching its new drive-in movie theatre on July 1st with a few screenings of the 1995 iconic film Canadian Bacon. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Take a stroll – Eldon House at 481 Ridout Street North is inviting Londoners to a self-guided stroll in the gardens with rules of physical distancing in mind.

Celebrate virtually – Lots of events are taking place online to ensure Londoners are safe. These include:

Live music, historic demonstrations and ice cream making with the Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Make fireworks in a jar with a science experiment and participate in DIY window painting with the London Children’s Museum

Learn TikTok dances and play Canada Day trivia with Canada Day London

Other online activities include picnic etiquette, Victoria Cake recipe and a Dominion Day speech and flag raising.

A full schedule can be found online.

What’s been cancelled:

Canada Day celebrations scheduled to take place in London’s downtown core on June 30 and July 1

In-person fireworks at the Fork of the Thames

What’s open in London:

Select restaurants and convenience stores — it’s best to call ahead to double-check the location’s hours

Rexall pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) will run on a holiday schedule

What’s closed in London:

Grocery stores

Banks

Malls

Walk-in clinics

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations

All Shoppers Drug Mart locations

There will be no mail delivery

Outdoor swimming pools remain closed

Londoners are reminded to not gather in groups larger than 10 unless from the same household, and to remain at least two metres apart from anyone not in their immediate household.

Those planning to have an outdoor fire are reminded to follow the City of London’s fire safety guidelines.

