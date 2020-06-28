Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police arrest suspect in robbery, assault

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 12:46 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a store and assaulted a staff member with a weapon shortly before 6 a.m. this morning.

According to a police statement, the suspect entered a store in the 100 block of Cree Crescent, attacked an employee and demanded they hand over cash.

The worker ran outside to escape but was followed and again assaulted by the suspect.

Read more: Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting

The assailant then returned to the store and tried to remove money from the cash register.

Failing to do so, he tried to flee the scene but two Saskatoon police officers intercepted and arrested him.

Paramedics treated the clerk, who suffered minor injuries.

A Saskatoon watch commander wouldn’t say what kind of weapon was used, but added it wasn’t “nefarious.”

The suspect is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault and mischief and robbery.

