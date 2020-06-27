Kate Middleton visits children’s hospice, plants garden

Send this page to someone via email

Senior British royal Kate joined families at a children’s hospice to plant a garden this week, supporting what she described as “amazing” work made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially titled the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate has often used her public role as the wife of Prince William, second in line to the throne, to raise awareness about issues affecting children and families.

Her visit to The Nook, a facility near Norwich in eastern England, was part of a broader initiative by the Together for Short Lives charity to raise funds for Britain’s 54 children’s hospices.

“I’d like to thank the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children’s hospices around the UK,” Kate was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her Kensington Palace office.

“The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe inspiring.”

Kate, who made the visit to The Nook on Thursday, is patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), the organization that runs The Nook.

Such hospices support children with life-threatening conditions through specialist nursing care, short breaks, activities, therapies, counseling and other services.

Hospices have had to adapt their services to support families by telephone and online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate paid tribute to families caring for children with life-limiting illnesses. “I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all,” she said.

