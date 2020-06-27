Menu

Lifestyle

Recipe: Shanghai lumpia

By Simon Little Global News
Simple and delicious, these family favourites are sure to impress your friends.
Simple and delicious, these family favourites are sure to impress your friends. Susan K / Getty Images

Last month we asked people to submit their best recipes for the Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe contest.

From over 600 entries we have narrowed it down to four finalists.

Each of the finalists are making their dish with chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes. Today our third finalist Deborah shows us how to make Shanghai Lumpia.

Ingredients

  • 1 lbs Ground Pork
  • 4 cloves Garlic (minced)
  • 1 cup shrimp (peeled, de-veined & chopped)
  • 1 can water chestnuts (chopped)
  • 1 bunch Green onions (chopped)
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tbs of corn starch
  • 1 Tbs Maggi sauce
  • 1 package of spring roll wrappers
  • Canola oil for frying
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Combine the ground pork, garlic, shrimp, water chestnut, green onions, egg, cornstarch, Maggi and salt and pepper. Use your hands until well combined, do not overmix.
  2. Wrap the pork mixture in the spring roll wrapper. Seal the edges with water.
  3. Heat oil in a pot or deep fryer on medium heat and fry until golden brown.
  4. Serve with your favourite sweet chili sauce
