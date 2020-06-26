‘A disgraceful act:’ Noose found at downtown Toronto construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A construction company says a noose was found at a downtown worksite, just over two weeks after the same company said nooses were found at a separate Toronto location.

EllisDon, which manages the site along with Govan Brown, said the noose was discovered at 81 Bay St. on Thursday, prompting police to be called.

“This is a disgraceful act by someone weak and cowardly,” EllisDon CEO Geoff Smith said in a statement.

“We will do everything possible to identify, prosecute and evict anyone involved from our industry. The perpetrator has acted in a way to try and achieve notoriety and even influence by sowing division and hatred. We will never allow that to happen.”

A photo showing the noose was posted on Facebook by a user who said he received it from a colleague.

“The cowardice of such racism has no place on any job site,” Edward Charles said in the post.

Charles called for anti-racism education to be prevalent on construction sites.

“Based on current events, these conversations should have happened weeks ago,” he said.

EllisDon said leadership within the company immediately held talks with employees following the incident to condemn the act and ask whoever did it to confess.

The company said an investigation is underway and added that support has been offered to anyone who needs it.

When asked if officers were investigating the discovery of the noose, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News there is a report regarding an “something of that nature” at 81 Bay St., but didn’t provide further details.

The incident comes after nooses were found where two Black workers were stationed in areas of a construction site also operated by EllisDon at Michael Garron Hospital. They were discovered the morning of June 10.

In that case, police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

— With files from Daina Goldfinger