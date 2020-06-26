Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Cyclist hit by pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Twentieth Sideroad was closed for a period of time between the 5th and 7th lines, but it's since reopened.
Twentieth Sideroad was closed for a period of time between the 5th and 7th lines, but it's since reopened. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 72-year-old cyclist is in serious but stable condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., Friday morning, South Simcoe police say.

The man was hit at about 9:50 a.m. on the 20th Sideroad at 6th Line and was transported to a local area hospital, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver, which was a in pickup, sustained no injuries,” South Simcoe Police Sgt. Deborah Smith said in a video on Twitter.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., allows yard sales amid coronavirus pandemic

“The investigation is still ongoing.”

Twentieth Sideroad was closed for a period of time between the 5th and 7th lines, but it’s since reopened.

South Simcoe police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newscyclist hitcyclist injuredInnisfil Crash20th sideroad Innisfil6th Line InnisfilInnisfil cyclist crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers