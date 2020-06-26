Cyclist hit by pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., police say

A 72-year-old cyclist is in serious but stable condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., Friday morning, South Simcoe police say.
The man was hit at about 9:50 a.m. on the 20th Sideroad at 6th Line and was transported to a local area hospital, police say.
“The driver, which was a in pickup, sustained no injuries,” South Simcoe Police Sgt. Deborah Smith said in a video on Twitter.
“The investigation is still ongoing.”
Twentieth Sideroad was closed for a period of time between the 5th and 7th lines, but it’s since reopened.
South Simcoe police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
