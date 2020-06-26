Cyclist hit by pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old cyclist is in serious but stable condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., Friday morning, South Simcoe police say.

The man was hit at about 9:50 a.m. on the 20th Sideroad at 6th Line and was transported to a local area hospital, police say.

CYCLIST STRUCK: A cyclist is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital after he was struck by a pickup truck around 9:50 a.m. on the 20th Sideroad at 6th Line #Innisfil. Road has been reopened. More details from Sgt. Deborah Smith. #traffic #collision pic.twitter.com/q3nxzmLiXP — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 26, 2020

“The driver, which was a in pickup, sustained no injuries,” South Simcoe Police Sgt. Deborah Smith said in a video on Twitter.

“The investigation is still ongoing.”

UPDATE – ROAD REOPENED:https://t.co/8It6zTdVhV — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 26, 2020

Twentieth Sideroad was closed for a period of time between the 5th and 7th lines, but it’s since reopened.

South Simcoe police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

