Quinte West OPP Taser driver following rollover on Hwy. 401

According to police, around 10 a.m. officers were advised of an “erratic” eastbound vehicle near the Big Apple in Colborne, Ont.

OPP say around 10:15, the suspect vehicle was reportedly involved in a rollover in the eastbound lanes at the Glen Miller Road exit in Trenton.

It’s alleged the driver exited the vehicle and was “acting aggressively” towards officers and bystanders.

#QWOPP is investigating an incident on #Hwy401 earlier today that involving everything from aggressive driving, collisions and even assaults. No serious injuries and one in custody. The eb lanes were closed for cleanup and investigation. Details to be released later. ^bd pic.twitter.com/QxZJIgbQAz — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 26, 2020

OPP say an officer utilized a conducted energy weapon to gain control over the individual and arrested him. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No details were provided on the charges. OPP say the incident remains under investigation.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, reopening around 1 p.m., OPP said.

