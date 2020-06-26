Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West OPP Taser driver following rollover on Hwy. 401

By Greg Davis Global News
Quinte West OPP used a conducted energy weapons to arrest a man following a rollover on Hwy. 401 on Friday.
Quinte West OPP used a conducted energy weapons to arrest a man following a rollover on Hwy. 401 on Friday. File Photo
Quinte West OPP say they used a Taser to help arrest a driver following a rollover on Highway 401 on Friday morning.

According to police, around 10 a.m. officers were advised of an “erratic” eastbound vehicle near the Big Apple in Colborne, Ont.

Read more: Impaired driving charge laid in tractor-trailer crash on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

OPP say around 10:15, the suspect vehicle was reportedly involved in a rollover in the eastbound lanes at the Glen Miller Road exit in Trenton.

It’s alleged the driver exited the vehicle and was “acting aggressively” towards officers and bystanders.

OPP say an officer utilized a conducted energy weapon to gain control over the individual and arrested him. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No details were provided on the charges. OPP say the incident remains under investigation.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, reopening around 1 p.m., OPP said.

