Impaired driving charge laid in tractor-trailer crash on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador faces impaired driving and other charges following a tractor-trailer crash near Port Hope early Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to reports of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer on the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near the off-ramp to the ONRoute service centre in Port Hope.

OPP say the tractor-trailer was blocking both lanes of the highway. Officers say the driver was allegedly “displaying signs of impairment.”

An officer first conducted at standardized field sobriety test which led to the driver’s arrest. He was transported to the Northumberland OPP detachment in Cobourg to perform a drug recognition evaluation.

#Incident #WestofPortHope #Hwy401 EB at Service Center E/B Port Hope ONRoute – 2 right lanes and shoulder and EB on ramp all lanes are blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) June 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the driver was in possession of a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Dwight Burgess, 50, of Newfoundland and Labrador was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 26, OPP stated Friday.

1:48 A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street