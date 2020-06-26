Menu

Comments

Impaired driving charge laid in tractor-trailer crash on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 3:02 pm
A tractor trailer driver has been charged with impaired driving following a crash near Port Hope on Friday.
A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador faces impaired driving and other charges following a tractor-trailer crash near Port Hope early Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to reports of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer on the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near the off-ramp to the ONRoute service centre in Port Hope.

Read more: Oshawa man charged with impaired driving after 3 crashes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

OPP say the tractor-trailer was blocking both lanes of the highway. Officers say the driver was allegedly “displaying signs of impairment.”

An officer first conducted at standardized field sobriety test which led to the driver’s arrest. He was transported to the Northumberland OPP detachment in Cobourg to perform a drug recognition evaluation.

Police allege the driver was in possession of a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Dwight Burgess, 50, of Newfoundland and Labrador was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 26, OPP stated Friday.

