Crime

Cobourg, Ont., man charged with domestic assault, assault with a weapon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 1:38 pm
A Cobourg man faces assault charges following a domestic incident on Thursday.
A Cobourg man faces assault charges following a domestic incident on Thursday.

A Cobourg man faces charges following a domestic incident on Thursday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, just before 9 p.m. officers were called to a reported disturbance at a residence.

The investigation led to the arrest of one Ontario man.

The man was charged with one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

The accused was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Cobourg on Friday.

“Identities are being withheld by police for the protection and privacy of the victim,” police stated.

