Cobourg, Ont., man charged with domestic assault, assault with a weapon

A Cobourg man faces charges following a domestic incident on Thursday night.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, just before 9 p.m. officers were called to a reported disturbance at a residence.
The investigation led to the arrest of one Ontario man.
The man was charged with one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.
The accused was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Cobourg on Friday.
“Identities are being withheld by police for the protection and privacy of the victim,” police stated.
