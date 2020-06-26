Coronavirus: Red Cross to gradually take over from military in Quebec long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Red Cross will be sent to long-term care homes in Quebec as the Canadian Armed Forces wraps up its mission.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation has been stabilized at some of the care homes, which have suffered deadly outbreaks of the novel coronavirus as well as staffing shortages.

He said the members would remain in the homes until they were designated “green” in the province’s classification system.

“We’re making sure that the military does not leave any situation until it has been stabilized,” he said in an address at a brewery in Kanata, Ont.

Quebec Premier François Legault had asked Ottawa to keep the military members in the facilities beyond the scheduled end of their deployment, which was Friday.

Last week, the Red Cross announced it was recruiting 1,000 people to work in the facilities in Quebec.

Red Cross workers will be sent to the homes gradually starting on July 6.

Public safety minister Bill Blair, along with several other cabinet ministers and the CEO of the Canadian Red Cross, is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 response in Quebec at 1 p.m. ET.

–With files from the Canadian Press