Manitoba pledges financial support to homeless shelters in Winnipeg, Brandon

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expanding its financial support to homeless shelters as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced Friday.

Stefanson said the province is pledging almost $760,000 to help vulnerable Manitobans during the coronavirus crisis.

“As we continue to respond to COVID-19 together, we must ensure there are services in place to support those who are most vulnerable, including people experiencing homelessness,” said Stefanson.

“These investments will help ensure trusted, community-based organizations can extend or expand their supports, so everyone has a safe place when they need it.” Tweet This

The funding is intended to support expanding capacity at a Main Street Project (MSP) location on Disraeli Street for the next three months as well as continued operation of MSP’s Sargent Avenue site until the end of September.

Story continues below advertisement

The Salvation Army’s Winnipeg Centre of Hope will also receive funding to ensure its ongoing operations.

“We are very grateful to live in a province that has taken a well-planned approach to limiting the spread of the virus,” said Maj. Gordon Taylor, the Winnipeg Centre of Hope’s executive director.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There has been a tremendous sense of co-operation among various agencies and levels of government that has made it possible to meet unique needs and numerous challenges.”

A month of operational costs is also being pledged to Samaritan House Ministries’ Safe and Warm Shelter in Brandon — a facility typically open only during winter months but which has remained open to help support vulnerable clients during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

5:17 Winnipeg shelters collaborate Winnipeg shelters collaborate