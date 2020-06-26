Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police lay multiple murder charges against man in separate shooting investigations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2020 8:11 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’ve laid multiple murder charges against a man in two homicide investigations from 2018 and 2019.

Police allege 19-year-old Jatorri Williams shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Toronto in an incident that took place in September 2018.

They also allege Williams killed two men in a October 2019 shooting in the city’s north-end.

Read more: Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing following fight, police say

Investigators say they arrested and charged Williams on Wednesday.

He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder related to the October incident.

Police had earlier charged a 20-year-old man with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the October incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceAttempted MurderToronto gun violenceToronto HomicideToronto Gun CrimeJatorri Williams
Flyers
More weekly flyers