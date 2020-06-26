Toronto police lay multiple murder charges against man in separate shooting investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they’ve laid multiple murder charges against a man in two homicide investigations from 2018 and 2019.

Police allege 19-year-old Jatorri Williams shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Toronto in an incident that took place in September 2018.

They also allege Williams killed two men in a October 2019 shooting in the city’s north-end.

Investigators say they arrested and charged Williams on Wednesday.

He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder related to the October incident.

Police had earlier charged a 20-year-old man with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the October incident.

Story continues below advertisement