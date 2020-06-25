Hamilton, Ont., mayor to be tested for coronavirus after ‘experiencing symptoms’

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger will be tested for COVID-19 on Friday.

A media advisory issued by his office says the mayor started “experiencing symptoms associated with the disease” on Thursday morning.

He will be self-isolating at home until he receives his results.

The advisory stresses that “the testing is being done out of an abundance of caution.”

The mayor’s virtual town hall scheduled for Thursday evening on Cable 14 was cancelled as a precaution.

The mayor’s office adds that staff and others who have come into contact with him recently are monitoring themselves for any symptoms and will take appropriate action as necessary.

