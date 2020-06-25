Menu

Canada

New office in Labrador to promote skilled trades among Indigenous groups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2020 4:58 pm
Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland speaks to the media during a meeting of the Council of the Federation, which comprises all 13 provincial and territorial leaders, in Mississauga, Ont., on December 2, 2019.
Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland speaks to the media during a meeting of the Council of the Federation, which comprises all 13 provincial and territorial leaders, in Mississauga, Ont., on December 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is spending $1.45 million over three years to establish an office in Labrador that will promote the skilled trades as a viable career for the Innu and other Indigenous groups.

The Labrador Office for Indigenous and Northern Skilled Trades will be based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

READ MORE: Newfoundland and Labrador reaches zero active cases of COVID-19

The office will also work with governments and organizations to mentor people through the apprenticeship-journeyperson process and help them find jobs.

During the first three years of its mandate, the office will register and manage apprentices to increase Indigenous representation in construction trades.

It will also try to increase apprenticeship completion rates among Indigenous participants.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bursting the bubble: Gatherings of up to 50 now allowed in Nova Scotia

Darin King, executive director of Trades NL, says the office will initially focus on Innu Nation members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
IndigenousNewfoundland and LabradorLabradorHappy Valley-Goose BayIndigenous GroupsDarin KingLabrador Office for Indigenous and Northern Skilled Trade
