Vancouver school trustee urged to resign after racial comments at board meeting

The Vancouver Elementary School Teacher’s Association is calling for Vancouver School Board trustee Fraser Ballantyne to resign after comments he made at a meeting about suspending the school liaison officer program.

VESTA has called for a suspension of that program because of the systemic racism present in police forces, including the Vancouver Police Department and the RCMP.

In a Tuesday night meeting, Ballantyne defended the program, saying the discussion should focus on what the program brings to students, rather than relationships police forces have with marginalized communities.

“To take that support away for any amount of time is extremely disturbing to me,” he said during the meeting.

“We’re not talking about the Indigenous women — we’re focusing on our students.”

Ballantyne said SLOs have a ‘connectedness’ to student populations that trustees would better understand if they made sure to listen to white students.

“Caucasian kids are actually the visible minority, so when we get the sense from the population of our secondary schools and elementary schools I think it’s really important to hear what they have to say about it.”

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver School Board for information on the racial demographics of its student population. The board’s website has a section on diversity which claims 48 per cent of students speak another language, besides English, at home. The website also says 2,000 out of approximately 50,000 students are Indigenous.

The 2016 Statistics Canada census, however, shows that 49.3 per cent of the population in the Vancouver census metropolitan area has European ethnic heritage.

Ballantyne said SLOs are instrumental in keeping school infrastructure safe and keeping weapons out, referencing an incident he witnessed where ‘a Vietnamese’ had a machete in their locker.

The discussion was in reference to an amended motion calling for the SLO program to be suspended in Vancouver schools while its broader implications are reviewed. That motion was defeated 6-3, while the motion to review the program passed unanimously.

VESTA vice-president Jody Polukoshko said Ballantyne’s comments, along with those of other trustees, purposely fixated on positive experiences some kids may have had with police officers.

“That came at the expense of acknowledging the concerns and the impacts on Black, Indigenous and PoC students and staff,” Polukoshko said.

“And in other ways also indicated that the trustee in question didn’t see a connection between the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and policing or the school system.”

Polukoshko said Ballantyne’s comments contradicted commitments made by the board to support diversity and anti-racism in schools.

“In our opinion, Trustee Ballantyne’s comments reinforced the messaging that racism isn’t a problem or that the structures in question don’t require examination,” she said.

“And by association, that the voices of Black, Indigenous and people of colour students and staff somehow don’t tell a standalone story about racism.”

Fellow trustee Jennifer Reddy, who presented the motion to suspend the SLO program while it undergoes review, said Ballantyne’s comments suggest that only racialized students want police officers out of schools.

But she said that’s not the case.

“It doesn’t contribute to our conversation because it isn’t a racialized versus non-racialized conversation. A lot of racialized and non-racialized kids are the ones asking for the removal of school liaison officers,” she said.

Reddy said she has heard from members of the community who felt their experiences were ignored at the meeting and said the board had received huge amounts of correspondence related to the topic, asking that the program be suspended.

“Up to thousands of inquiries, letters, petitioning, asking at least for the consideration. So yeah, I think there’s a lot of hurt folks who don’t feel represented and heard in the decision making process that took place.”

In a letter published to Twitter Wednesday evening, VESTA executives condemned Ballantyne’s comments and called for his resignation from the school board.

“Elected trustees have a responsibility to Vancouver students, families, teachers and citizens. Part of this responsibility is to educate yourself about racism and colonialism and about the differential ways that Black, Indigenous and People of Colour experience the school system,” the letter reads.

“Your comments indicate a significant lack of awareness of the systemic nature of racism in the school system, and demonstrate your own conscious or unconscious biases in a way that will serve to only exacerbate the fears and lack of safety BIPOC students, families and teachers already face.”

Ballantyne didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday, but issued an apology on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’m sorry I misspoke at last night’s [board meeting]. My comments were in NO way intended to detract from the importance of hearing from the Black, Indigenous & other racialized students & communities,” he said in a tweet.

The school board did pass several other motions dealing with anti-racism initiatives in Vancouver schools, including one that proposed calling on the province to develop a BC-wide curriculum on Black Canadian history.

Reddy, however, said she was disappointed that a motion she brought forward, proposing an anti-racism training program for educators, was referred to a meeting at the end of October. She said decision-makers have to be careful about pushing too hard for reviews and reports over actual, decisive action when it comes to anti-racism initiatives.

“To suggest that we need to study the implications a bit more before making a decision sometimes feels like a delay in justice,” she siad.

“Sometimes when you’re sharing your lived experience it feels like your lived experience isn’t trusted. That decision-makers don’t believe what it is you’re saying and therefore we need to study it just a bit more so we can show it to ourselves.”

