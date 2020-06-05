Thousands expected for anti-racism rally in Vancouver Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver Friday for a demonstration to condemn racism in the name of George Floyd.

The rally is expected to start at 4 p.m. at the Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza.

The organizer of the rally, Jacob Callendar-Prasad, told Global News he faced racism growing up in Canada.

“I used to have kids put pencils in my hair. I used to have kids call me ‘African booty scratcher’ and call me a monkey, and try and play Monkey in the Middle with me.

“I’d have kids ask me if they can use different words to describe who I was. I didn’t even realize there were so many different ways to describe the n-word.”

Fencing goes up around businesses by Jack Poole Plaza ahead of an anti-racism demonstration planned for 4pm today. Organizers held one earlier this week and it was peaceful. They’re planning the same for this one. It’s an effort to start communicating. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/tcK29S6cb5 — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) June 5, 2020

This marks the second demonstration in Vancouver after a peaceful protest on Sunday at the art gallery.

A number of downtown businesses have boarded up their windows as a precaution after the violence at some rallies in the United States.

People are being asked to remain peaceful and to wear a face mask if they can’t physically distance from each other.

“I am absolutely hopeful any of the demonstrations that are supporting the issues of Black Lives Matter, and other issues of racism in British Columbia and around the world, will be peaceful and focus on the issues at hand,” B.C. Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.

“If there are those that try to assert themselves in what has, by and large, been peaceful protest of course that is where we need to take action. Law enforcement will be prepared to do that.”

