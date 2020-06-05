Menu

Thousands expected for anti-racism rally in Vancouver Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 1:23 pm
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery to demonstrate against racism on Sunday, May 31, 2020 as protests over the killing of George Floyd rock the United States.
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery to demonstrate against racism on Sunday, May 31, 2020 as protests over the killing of George Floyd rock the United States.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver Friday for a demonstration to condemn racism in the name of George Floyd.

The rally is expected to start at 4 p.m. at the Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza.

The organizer of the rally, Jacob Callendar-Prasad, told Global News he faced racism growing up in Canada.

“I used to have kids put pencils in my hair. I used to have kids call me ‘African booty scratcher’ and call me a monkey, and try and play Monkey in the Middle with me.

“I’d have kids ask me if they can use different words to describe who I was. I didn’t even realize there were so many different ways to describe the n-word.”

This marks the second demonstration in Vancouver after a peaceful protest on Sunday at the art gallery.

Thousands in Vancouver protest George Floyd death
Thousands in Vancouver protest George Floyd death

A number of downtown businesses have boarded up their windows as a precaution after the violence at some rallies in the United States.

People are being asked to remain peaceful and to wear a face mask if they can’t physically distance from each other.

“I am absolutely hopeful any of the demonstrations that are supporting the issues of Black Lives Matter, and other issues of racism in British Columbia and around the world, will be peaceful and focus on the issues at hand,” B.C. Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.

“If there are those that try to assert themselves in what has, by and large, been peaceful protest of course that is where we need to take action. Law enforcement will be prepared to do that.”

Protests and riots have occurred in dozens of American cities following Floyd’s death. Floyd died in police custody after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck.An autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family has since found his death was due to asphyxiation. This differs from an earlier autopsy described in the criminal complaint against the officer.
George Floyd protests: Trump says ‘I love it!’ when asked about National Guard response in Minneapolis
