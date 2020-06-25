Police responding to report of shots fired in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say just before 4:30 p.m., police received a report that gunshots were fired from a small black car at a black SUV on Highway 111 near Mic Mac Boulevard.

Police say multiple officers responded to the scene but have not located anyone injured.

Several officers are actively searching for the occupants of both vehicles.

There is currently no description available of the suspect.

Police have temporarily blocked all northbound traffic on Highway 111 to search for evidence. Northbound traffic is blocked at Portland Street and Main Street from accessing Highway 111.

This is the second report of shots being fired in the Halifax Regional Municipality this week.

Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a report of shots fired in the Harveys parking lot off Kempt Road at around 2:50 p.m.

Police say shots were fired between two vehicles and both fled the area.

It’s unclear whether the incidents are connected.