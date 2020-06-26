The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: The rise and fall of the compact disc

On the afternoon of October 1, 1982, Sony introduced a new home stereo gizmo: the world’s first compact disc player. They called it the CDP-101.

Weird name, that. But if you take it apart, it actually makes sense. “CDP” stands for “compact disc player.” And “101” is binary notation for the number 5. That’s because the head of Sony’s audio division considered this first model to be in the middle the company’s future lineup of CD players. So “5” on a scale of 1-10, apparently.

Sony had been working on compact disc technology with a Dutch company called Philips for a number of years. They released their own machine, the CD100, about month after the CDP-101 came out.

Compact disc technology was rolled out worldwide in March 1983 and for the next 17 years, the recorded music industry experienced a boom unlike it had ever seen before. Music fans were convinced to buy all their favourite albums again. And as the popularity of vinyl and cassettes waned, the CD became the currency of the realm.

And lo, it was good. Insane amounts of money were made year after year after year.

But nothing lasts forever. In about 2000, the bloom started to come off the CD rose. Today, CD sales are in total freefall as streaming becomes the way most people access music.

The compact isn’t dead and truth be told, it never will (we’ll get into that) but it’s never going to be the juggernaut it once was.

What happened? And how? It’s actually a fascinating story. This is the rise and fall of the compact disc.

