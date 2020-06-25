Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Search and rescue operation underway for missing 5-year-old in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:58 pm
A search and rescue team looks for a missing girl along Kearney Lake in Halifax on Thursday, June 25, 2020. .
A search and rescue team looks for a missing girl along Kearney Lake in Halifax on Thursday, June 25, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a five-year-old girl that has gone missing in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at 12:15 p.m. that the girl had been playing at the beach on Kearney Lake near Hamshaw Drive but couldn’t be found.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police to pause search for missing toddler in Truro, N.S., over the weekend

The girl is described as white, under four feet tall with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark peach/maroon one-piece bathing suit. Police say she left behind a pair of denim shorts with pink and green embroidery, a blue t-shirt with “Let’s go Ninja” written on it, a pair of swim goggles and a single key.

Search for missing toddler enters 3rd day
Search for missing toddler enters 3rd day

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceCrime StoppersSearch and RescueHRPMissing GirlKearney LakeHamshaw Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers