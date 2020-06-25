Search and rescue operation underway for missing 5-year-old in Halifax

A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a five-year-old girl that has gone missing in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at 12:15 p.m. that the girl had been playing at the beach on Kearney Lake near Hamshaw Drive but couldn’t be found.
The girl is described as white, under four feet tall with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark peach/maroon one-piece bathing suit. Police say she left behind a pair of denim shorts with pink and green embroidery, a blue t-shirt with “Let’s go Ninja” written on it, a pair of swim goggles and a single key.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
