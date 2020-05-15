Police to pause search for missing toddler in Truro, N.S., over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators searching for a missing child in Truro, N.S., say they found no new information after searching Salmon River on Friday.

Dylan Ehler, 3, has been missing since May 6, 2020.

Over the past few days, officials have attempted to use a mannequin to better understand what could have happened if Dylan had ended up in the water.

On Friday, officials said their efforts had produced no new information.

The provincial dive team, Truro Fire Service, East Hants Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) and Halifax GSAR – Fast Water Rescue teams were on scene Friday.

According to the Town of Truro, the water was clear and visibility was high during the search.

Truro police say they will not continue their efforts this weekend unless there are new developments.

Dylan disappeared while visiting his grandmother in the area of Elizabeth and Queen streets in Truro, N.S.

Police said he was playing outside when he went missing.

On the day of his disappearance, a search team found Dylan’s boots in two different locations in the area. One was reportedly found in Lepper Brook and the other was found further down the brook.

Last week, the search for Dylan moved to a “recovery phase.”

The search efforts included help from the Truro Police Service, the Truro Fire Department’s ground search and rescue team, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office, a police canine unit, a helicopter, aerial drones, a thermal imaging camera, a dive team with underwater cameras, a mannequin tracker and Fast Water Rescue.

Since Dylan’s boots were found, no new information was uncovered, according to Truro police.

On Friday police urged the Truro community not to organize independent searches for the three-year-old.

“We understand that people are trying to be helpful, but there is great risk to untrained people conducting these types of searches as Ground Search and Rescue and the Fire Service are equipped with the proper equipment and training,” the town said over Facebook.