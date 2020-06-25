Chris D’Elia dropped by agency following sexual misconduct allegations

Warning: This article contains explicit language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Chris D’Elia is no longer represented by the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) following the sexual misconduct allegations against the You actor.

The Los Angeles Times also reports that D’Elia has been dropped by his manager, 3 Arts Entertainment, and his comedy gig booking agent, William Morris Endeavor.

The Workaholics episode featuring D’Elia, portraying a pedophile who pursues young boys, was also recently pulled from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central’s platforms.

Last week multiple women came forward with allegations against D’Elia, saying he “groomed” them while they were teenagers and asked for nude photos.

D’Elia responded to the accusations. “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” D’Elia added.

Penn Badgley, who worked with D’Elia on the Netflix series You, shared his reaction to the news of the allegations against the comedian on Monday during an interview for an upcoming episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast, Can’t Stop Watching.

D’Elia appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s You where he played Joshua “Henderson” Bunter, who was a stand-up comedian and is revealed to be a violent pedophile. Joe Goldberg, played by Badgley, ends up killing him.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly, be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” Badgley said. “It did affect me deeply. I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it.”

Whitney Cummings, who starred in the comedy series Whitney with D’Elia, shared a statement on social media on June 20.

“It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned,” Cummings began.

“This is a pattern of predatory behaviour. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she wrote.

“Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult,” Cummings added.

In a Twitter thread, user Simone Rossi shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with the You actor from 2015, when she was 16 years old, last week.

Rossi said that she was “groomed” by D’Elia and she said that she “can’t believe” that Netflix cast him “as the pedophile in season to[sic] of You like the literal IRONY.”

“Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur[sic] age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur[sic] own age,” Rossi alleged in a tweet, which included an alleged email thread from 2015 between her and D’Elia in which the comedian asked, “can we make out?”

A Twitter account called, She Rates Dogs, shared a screenshot of a conversation about D’Elia in which an anonymous user claims that “in early 2018,” he allegedly “exposed himself” to a female hotel employee who was called to fix the air conditioning unit in his room.

“Fun fact about Chris Delia. When he stayed at my hotel two years ago, he called for help with his AC unit and then exposed himself to the woman who went to help. Then tried to get her to come back to the room. If you see/post pls leave me anonymous but it was in Cleveland Ohio during his show early 2018,” the message read.

In another message, another anonymous person made allegations about D’Elia’s performance in Boulder. “Last year I went with my underage friend and she messaged him on IG saying she loved the show, because she was lowkey Instagram famous, and he asked her and I to come back to his hotel room later to ‘cuddle’ with him.”

Another Twitter user named Meg alleged that D’Elia “solicited nudes from minors in Vancouver and tried to f–k my friend when we were 16.”

“And when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag,” she added.

Another Twitter user from Vancouver wrote, “Although I’ve been publicly saying it for years, F–K Chris D’elia. He solicited nudes off of me when I was 17 years old and constantly messaged me whenever he was touring Vancouver and asked me to come backstage to his shows.”

Liv Stadler posted a thread on Twitter about D’Elia “being in Toronto filming something.”

“When I was 21, I was an aspiring comedian and huge Chris D’Elia fan. One day, Chris tweeted about being in Toronto filming something, so I jokingly responded asking if he wanted to hang out. He DMed me to ‘hang out’ almost immediately and I freaked out!” she wrote.

She continued: “I was going to get to meet one of my biggest idols in comedy! I understood the subtext that he was going to try to have sex with me, what other interest would he have in ‘hanging out’ with me, an otherwise nobody?”

Stadler said she was “young and dumb” and she agreed to meet him in public at a bar.

“10 minutes before our meeting time, he switched the location to his hotel bar. I sighed, knowing where this was going. But went anyway, I wanted to meet him!” she wrote.

“When I arrived at the hotel bar, I ordered a drink and texted him, telling him I was there. Predictably, he told me to come to his hotel room. I said ‘no thank you, I prefer to meet at the bar’. He stopped responding,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.