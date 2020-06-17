Comedian Chris D’Elia accused of making advances on underage girls

Warning: This article contains explicit language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Comedian Chris D’Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct with multiple underage girls.

In a Twitter thread, user Simone Rossi shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with the You actor from 2015, when she was 16-years-old.

She said that she was “groomed” by D’Elia and she said that she “can’t believe” that Netflix cast him “as the pedophile in season to[sic] of You like the literal IRONY.”

“Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur[sic] age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur[sic] own age,” Rossi alleged in a tweet, which included an alleged email thread from 2015 between her and D’Elia in which the comedian asked, “can we make out?”

Twitter/@girlpowertbh.

“For the longest time I thought it was embarrassing for ME that I was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f–k chris d’elia,” she wrote.

Rossi alleged that she’s “definitely not the only underage girl” the 40-year-old comedian did this to.

“For the longest time I thought this was just a funny story to tell at parties when I realized what happened isn’t normal and that he was and could still be doing this to younger girls and it’s my job to say something,” Rossi added.

“F–k you @chrisdelia and also @netflix I highly doubt casting this creep as a pedophile was a coincidence. at least I got to see him fake die,” she said.

D’Elia appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s You where he played Joshua “Henderson” Bunter, who was a stand-up comedian and is revealed to be a violent pedophile. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, ends up killing him.

Rossi said she wanted to thank “everyone who has been so kind to me about all of this” and that she was glad that other girls were finding the strength to speak up.”

In another tweet Rossi wrote, “I just want to say I don’t actually give a f–k if you don’t believe me. stop asking me to further talk about the grooming and my experience in order for you to ‘believe’ me. My voice and the voices of COUNTLESS of other young girls and women should be enough.”

She also posted screenshots of an email where D’Elia allegedly asks her for her Instagram handle and another email in which he said “Following.”

“For those thinking they’re doing something by asking for proof that i told him my age, he followed me on instagram when it looked like this. my high school name was in my bio. he never blatantly asked for my age. so please shut the f–k up,” she wrote in the tweet with the attached screenshots.

After Rossi’s Twitter thread gained a lot of attention, more women spoke out about their alleged interactions with D’Elia.

A Twitter account called, She Rates Dogs, shared a screenshot of a conversation about D’Elia in which an anonymous user claims that “in early 2018,” he allegedly “exposed himself” to a female hotel employee who was called to fix the air conditioning unit in his room.

“Fun fact about Chris Delia. When he stayed at my hotel two years ago, he called for help with his AC unit and then exposed himself to the woman who went to help. Then tried to get her to come back to the room. If you see/post pls leave me anonymous but it was in Cleveland Ohio during his show early 2018,” the message read.

In another message, another anonymous person alleged that when D’Elia performed in Boulder “last year I went with my underage friend and she messaged him on IG saying she loved the show, because she was lowkey Instagram famous, and he asked her and I to come back to his hotel room later to ‘cuddle’ with him.”

Another Twitter user named Meg alleged that D’Elia “solicited nudes from minors in Vancouver and tried to f–k my friend when we were 16.”

“And when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag,” she added.

Another Twitter user from Vancouver wrote, “Although I’ve been publicly saying it for years, F–K Chris D’elia. He solicited nudes off of me when I was 17 years old and constantly messaged me whenever he was touring Vancouver and asked me to come backstage to his shows.”

Liv Stadler posted a thread on Twitter about D’Elia “being in Toronto filming something.”

“When I was 21, I was an aspiring comedian and huge Chris D’Elia fan. One day, Chris tweeted about being in Toronto filming something, so I jokingly responded asking if he wanted to hang out. He DMed me to “hang out” almost immediately and I freaked out!” she wrote.

She continued: “I was going to get to meet one of my biggest idols in comedy! I understood the subtext that he was going to try to have sex with me, what other interest would he have in “hanging out” with me, an otherwise nobody?”

Stadler said she was “young and dumb” and she agreed to meet him in public at a bar.

“10 minutes before our meeting time, he switched the location to his hotel bar. I sighed, knowing where this was going. But went anyway, I wanted to meet him!” she wrote.

“When I arrived at the hotel bar, I ordered a drink and texted him, telling him I was there. Predictably, he told me to come to his hotel room. I said ‘no thank you, I prefer to meet at the bar’. He stopped responding,” she said.

Stadler said she began “drinking at the hotel bar while I reflected on the situation.”

“Eventually, I texted him… asking what his room number was. He told me, and I charged all of my drinks to his room and left. THE END,” she wrote.

D’Elia has yet to comment on the allegations against him.

Global News has reached out to D’Elia’s management for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

