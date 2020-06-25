Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 25

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 9:40 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto business calls for more flexibility with CafeTO program
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto’s plan to help bars and restaurants expand their patio space is being heralded by many. But on the city’s west side, a business owner says it needs to be less rigid in its approach. Matthew Bingley reports.

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

189 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 34,205.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 58 new cases followed by Peel Region with 50 and York Region with 19 more cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,641, as 10 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 29,528 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 189 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 34,205

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers