Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 25

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

189 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 34,205.

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 58 new cases followed by Peel Region with 50 and York Region with 19 more cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,641, as 10 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 29,528 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

