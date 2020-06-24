Latest WestJet layoffs affect 3,333 employees as COVID-19 cripples airline industry

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet announced a number of organizational changes on June 24 that will affect the jobs of 3,333 employees, including consolidating call centre activity in Alberta, contracting out airport operations in many airports and restructuring its office and management staff.

Read more: WestJet backs away from labour code exemption that would facilitate mass layoffs

The moves are being made to position the company for “a competitive future following the COVID-19 crisis,” the Calgary-based airline said in a post on its website.

The pandemic has seen the airline park two-thirds of its fleet after border shutdowns prompted it to suspend most of its schedule — including all international trips — in late March.

Story continues below advertisement

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis we have had to make many challenging decisions. Today is the toughest of all of these difficult days as we look to provide thousands of our own employees with clarity on their roles at WestJet and the future of our airline,” the company said in a Tweet.

2:33 WestJet to cut workforce by nearly 6,900 people amid COVID-19 pandemic WestJet to cut workforce by nearly 6,900 people amid COVID-19 pandemic

WestJet will contract out airport operations in all domestic airports outside of Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis we have had to make many challenging decisions. Today is the toughest of all of these difficult days as we look to provide thousands of our own employees with clarity on their roles at WestJet and the future of our airline. https://t.co/Cz5mG5HRma pic.twitter.com/7UZvxNA9Ov — WestJet (@WestJet) June 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Throughout the course of the biggest crisis in the history of aviation, WestJet has made many difficult, but essential, decisions to future-proof our business,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO.

“Today’s announcement regarding these strategic but unavoidable changes will allow us to provide security to our remaining 10,000 WestJetters, and to carry on the work of transforming our business.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“WestJet will once again serve the needs of Canadian travellers with low fares and award-winning service levels tomorrow and years from now.”

Overall, 3,333 employees across the country will be affected, WestJet said.

The company said a priority in selecting airport partners will be preferential hiring interviews for some of the 2,300 WestJet airport workers now facing layoffs.

The COVID-19 crisis has been devastating for the aviation industry as travel restrictions and fears about the virus has caused traffic to plummet.

WestJet’s scheduled operations have dropped by more than 90 per cent year over year.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet said it implemented immediate cost-cutting measures including releasing a majority of outside contractors, instituting a hiring freeze, stopping all non-essential travel and training, suspending any internal role movements and salary adjustments, cutting executive, vice-president and director salaries and pausing more than 75 per cent of its capital projects.

WestJet, which went private after Toronto-based Onex Corp. bought the publicly traded company, had employed 14,000 workers just before the pandemic struck in March, but now has a payroll of only 4,500.

— With files from Canadian Press