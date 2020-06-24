Menu

Man airlifted to hospital after crash on QEII south of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 11:52 am
RCMP investigate a crash on the QEII at the Highway 616 overpass Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
RCMP investigate a crash on the QEII at the Highway 616 overpass Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Global News

The driver of a semi-truck was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a collision on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

At 7:35 a.m., RCMP were called to a serious collision on the QEII at the Millet overpass at Highway 616.

Police said a semi-truck was heading north on the QEII when it went off the road and crashed into the side of the overpass.

The man driving the semi was taken to hospital in Edmonton. The extent of his injuries was not known Wednesday morning.

Traffic on Highway 616 was diverted in both directions Wednesday morning. Vehicles are not able to use Highway 616 to cross the QEII. Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours, RCMP said shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was still flowing in the northbound lanes of the QEII Wednesday morning, but RCMP said there will be delays in the area once a tow truck arrives to remove the semi.

The extent of the damage to the overpass is not yet known.

RCMP investigate a crash on the QEII at the Highway 616 overpass Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
RCMP investigate a crash on the QEII at the Highway 616 overpass Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Global News
Alberta roads, QEII, Alberta highways, Highway 2 Crash, QEII crash, Highway 616, Millet overpass, QEII Alberta, Highway 616 crash, Millet overpass crash, QEII Millet overpass crash
