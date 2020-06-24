Police searching for man seen assaulting child in Upper Musquodoboit

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen assaulting a child in Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., last week.

In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said they initially received the report at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The caller indicated the man could be seen assaulting the child along Highway 224 in Upper Musquodoboit near the 8400 block.

He was also with two women and was walking on the shoulder of Highway 224.

Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the group. Police are looking to speak with the man and check on the child’s well-being.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s who stands about 5’8” with a shaggy beard and dark hair.

Police say he was wearing black pants, black rubber boots and a black hat.

The child is described as boy between the ages of eight and 10 with short, curly hair and had a cast on his right arm.

One of the women is described as between 40 and 50 years old, standing about 5 feet tall with red/brown hair.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.