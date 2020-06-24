Peterborough city, county transit projects receive $10.5M in federal, provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and Ontario governments are providing a combined $10.5 million to support transit projects in the city of Peterborough and Peterborough County.

On Wednesday, both governments jointly announced funding for six projects ranging from bus replacements to the purchase of accessible vehicles in the city and Peterborough County. The governments say four of the projects will create opportunities and improve the quality of life for people living with limited mobility.

The government of Canada is investing more than $5.8 million through its public transit infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program.

The Ontario government is providing more than $4.76 million. Last August, the province made the funding application through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program and was awaiting approval of the projects.

The City of Peterborough is also contributing more than $3.67 million, while Peterborough County is investing more than $18,000.

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien said the city and region are “grateful” for the infrastructure investments from the federal and provincial governments.

“This funding will help us provide more sustainable and accessible transit for residents and improve access to affordable transportation in our community,” she said.

The projects (and their federal, provincial and municipal/other funding) include:

Bus replacement — purchase of six fully equipped buses ($1.59 million, $1,324,868, $1,060,133)

Specialized van replacement — purchase of four accessible buses ($288,000, $239,976, $192,024)

Specialized van expansion — purchase of two new vans to accommodate riders with disabilities, particularly during peak hours ($144,000, $119,988, $96,012)

Bus expansion — purchase of 15 new fully accessible buses over three years ($3.18 million, $2,649,735, $2,120,265)

Bus refurbishment — refurbishment of eight buses, including replacement of major parts such as engines, seating and transmissions ($620,000, $413,292, $206,708)

Peterborough County Care mobile — replacement of accessibility van ($23,970, $19,971, $18,980)

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef said the projects will provide better accessibility and improved, safer and affordable service that will “encourage greater use of public transit.”

“Investing in modern and integrated public transit systems is essential for building the healthier, low-carbon communities of tomorrow,” said Monsef, minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development.

“Our federal government will continue building stronger sustainable infrastructure that will serve our community now and well into the future.”

Laurie Scott, Ontario minister of infrastructure, said the province is investing in “shovel-ready” infrastructure to help support economic recovery and job creation, working to deliver these projects as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We are excited to invest in projects, including those announced today, that will improve the transit system for residents of the city of Peterborough and Peterborough County,” said Scott, MPP of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

To support the community as it moves toward more normal activity during COVID-19, on June 28 Peterborough Transit is returning to regular hours of service and making changes to routes to reduce crowding and encourage #PhysicalDistancing. https://t.co/LPMMnQ68or pic.twitter.com/YaKUI5IWZ0 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) June 24, 2020

Dave Smith, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP, echoed that sentiment.

“I am proud that investing in local public infrastructure is a key priority of our government,” he said. “Today’s announcement is another step in this direction, providing much-needed safe, reliable transit for Peterborough and the surrounding communities.”

Thrilled to join Minister @LaurieScottPC and our federal and municipal partners to announce a combined total of over $14 million in funding towards five public transit projects in the @CityPtbo and one public transit project in @PtboCounty! #OntarioBuilds pic.twitter.com/jy2RB0DHOy — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) June 24, 2020