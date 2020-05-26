Peterborough police open satellite office at downtown transit terminal on Simcoe Street

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service officially opened its satellite office at the Simcoe Street transit terminal on Tuesday.

The office will be used primarily by officers working in Area 1, which includes Peterborough’s downtown core.

“Our downtown office will increase our visibility in the downtown core, increase security at the bus terminal and also allow for even more engagement opportunities with our community and stakeholders,” stated Insp. John Lyons, operations division.

The service says the office will also provide more meeting space when hosting meetings with community partners or stakeholders.

A TV display will be located outside the office that will broadcast a wide range of police-related messaging and information including crime prevention tips, upcoming events and recruiting or volunteer opportunities.

“This is another way that police are accessible in our community,” stated Mayor Diane Therrien. “The bus terminal is a central location where police can interact with residents, helping to promote safety.”

The office will not be staffed around the clock, therefore the police service asks the public to not use the office to report an incident and not attend if they need police assistance.

If the public requires police assistance or need to report a crime, they are asked to call 911 in an emergency or in a non-emergency call the service’s non-emergency line at 705-876-1122 or online.

