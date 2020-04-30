Peterborough man charged with assault on bus driver at downtown terminal: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault involving a bus driver at the downtown terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m. a man attempted to board a bus at the Simcoe Street terminal but the driver informed him he had to wait until cleaning was completed.

It’s alleged the man became irate and aggressively lunged at and attempted to assault the bus driver.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended.

James Michael Fenton, 59, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25.

