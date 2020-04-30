Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault on bus driver at downtown terminal: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 12:30 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man after an assault on a bus driver on Tuesday.
Peterborough police arrested a man after an assault on a bus driver on Tuesday.

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault involving a bus driver at the downtown terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m. a man attempted to board a bus at the Simcoe Street terminal but the driver informed him he had to wait until cleaning was completed.

READ MORE: Peterborough man assaults woman with rock, damages transit bus at intersection, police say

It’s alleged the man became irate and aggressively lunged at and attempted to assault the bus driver.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended.

James Michael Fenton, 59, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25.

Peterborough taking precautions with COVID-19 and public transit
Peterborough taking precautions with COVID-19 and public transit
