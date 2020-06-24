Guelph police asking for help in locating missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Donna Lefneski Keleher was last seen walking in the area of Merion Street wearing black pants.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

1:35 OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s

Story continues below advertisement