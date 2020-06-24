Menu

Canada

Guelph police asking for help in locating missing woman

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 10:37 am
Guelph police say they are looking for a missing woman has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Guelph police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Donna Lefneski Keleher was last seen walking in the area of Merion Street wearing black pants.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

