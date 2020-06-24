Menu

Canada

Coquitlam RCMP seeking young woman on Mental Health Act Warrant

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted June 24, 2020 6:30 am
The Coquitlam RCMP is asking for your help in the search for Michelle Davidson who is wanted on a BC Mental Health Act Warrant.
The Coquitlam RCMP is asking for public help in the search for 21-year-old Michelle Davidson, who is wanted on a B.C. Mental Health Act Warrant.

Davidson was observed in the 2900 block of Guildford Way in Coquitlam on Tuesday, June 23rd at approximately 5:30 p.m., and was last seen in the 1300 block of Seymour Street in Vancouver on the same day at about 8:00 p.m.

There is concern for the well-being of Davidson, and police are obliged to apprehend her and return her to a designated medical facility.

Davidson is described as Caucasian, brown hair past her shoulders, brown eyes, 5’ 4″, and 102 lbs.

She was last seen wearing an oversize yellow blouse with long sleeves, blue pajamas with a white pattern, black runners with white soles, and carrying a green plastic bag.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Davidson, please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-16285.

