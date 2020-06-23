Firefighters respond to report of explosion at downtown Edmonton apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after firefighters responded to a reported explosion at a downtown Edmonton apartment building Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that someone called 911 to report the blast at 8:39 p.m. and that crews arrived to the building in the area of 106 Avenue and 108 Street about four minutes later.

The spokesperson said the injured person was found on the front lawn of the building. Their injuries were considered minor but they were still taken to hospital. When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke and flames coming from the three-storey building.

At 8:51 p.m., fire crews at the scene deemed the blaze to be under control but as of 9:30 p.m., it was still not declared out. A spokesperson for the fire department said the building was evacuated by crews.

Story continues below advertisement

A Global News crew at the scene was able to see a fire-damaged balcony with one of the doors popped out.

More to come…

One person was taken to hospital after firefighters responded to a reported explosion at a downtown Edmonton apartment building Tuesday night. Sarah Komadina/ Global News