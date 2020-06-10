Menu

Canada

2 cats dead after fire breaks out at north Edmonton apartment building

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 11:59 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 12:33 am
Firefighters were called to a north Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a third-floor suite.
Firefighters were called to a north Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a third-floor suite. Eric Beck/ Global News

Two cats were found dead after firefighters responded to a blaze at a north Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday night.

A fire official said crews were called to a fire at a three-storey building in the area of 132 Avenue and 69 Street at about 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the building, they were confronted with flames and smoke.

They said the fire broke out in a third-floor suite. Nobody was in the suite at the time and no humans were injured in the fire.

The fire prompted an evacuation of the building. None of its residents were expected to be allowed back in Wednesday night.

The flames were put out by firefighters within about 15 minutes, according to an official.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., 132 Avenue was closed in both directions to allow emergency crews to do their work.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or how extensive the damage was.

