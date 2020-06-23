Menu

Education

Manitoba teachers lose professional development, admin days for September return to class: premier

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday teachers will have fewer professional development and administrative days when classes reopen in September.
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday teachers will have fewer professional development and administrative days when classes reopen in September. AP Photo/Michael Probst

Manitoba’s premier has revealed more details about the province’s plan to reopen schools in September, including plans to reduce the number of professional development and administrative days for teachers.

Regular classroom instruction was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although some small-group tutoring and assessments have continued.

Read more: Manitoba students to head back to class in September, says education minister

Pallister confirmed Tuesday that to make up for some of the lost time this spring, teachers will have fewer professional development and administrative days during the new school year so that they can be replaced by classroom days.

Manitoba Teacher’s Society on schools reopening

The Manitoba Teachers Society said it has only been told that three of the traditional 10 professional development and administrative days have been moved up to early September, before students return to class. Classroom days will then fill in those three spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

The union’s president, James Bedford, said he’s had no indication so far that the other seven days will be altered.

Read more: Coronavirus: Education of Manitoba students now in parents’ hands

“What we understand is that the remaining seven will be allocated as they always are during the school year,” Bedford said.

Pallister said more information on the back-to-school plan will be revealed shortly by Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, whose only announcement on the subject so far has been a brief series of messages posted on social media Monday.

Winnipeg high school graduate address Class of 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaBack to Schoolcoronavirus in manitobaBrian PallisterManitoba ReopeningManitoba Teachers Society
